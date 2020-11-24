UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Company Launches Combo PCR Test To Distinguish COVID-19 From Influenza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Spanish Company Launches Combo PCR Test to Distinguish COVID-19 From Influenza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Spanish pharmaceutical group PharmaMar announced the launch of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that can detect and distinguish COVID-19, influenza A and B from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the company said in a release.

"Genomica, a molecular diagnostic company of the PharmaMar group, has supplied hospitals and diagnostic laboratories with its new PCR test COVID-19 Respiratory COMBO to detect in a differential way SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)," the release said.

The company said that the test successfully passed trials in three Spanish hospitals and showed a sensitivity of over 95 percent and a specificity of more than 99.

7 percent. It сan distinguish the COVID-19 infection from other respiratory diseases with similar symptoms.

The product developed by PharmaMar is commercially available and is compatible with the PCR method that is widely used in hospitals and diagnostic centers to detect COVID-19.

According to the release, Genomica has trade agreements with more than 20 countries. However, the company remains committed to supplying the tests to Spanish institutions.

