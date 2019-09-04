UrduPoint.com
Spanish Conservative Party Acquitted Of Destroying Evidence

Spanish conservative party acquitted of destroying evidence

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A court in Spain on Wednesday acquitted the country's main opposition conservative Popular party (PP) of destroying computer hard drives that allegedly had incriminating information on a corruption case.

The PP went on trial in June accused of "damaging computers", along with three former party members who were charged with the same offence, as well as concealing evidence. It was the first time that a political party went on trial in the country.

The party was accused of having in 2013 taken away the hard drives belonging to its longtime former treasurer Luis Barcenas at its Madrid headquarters before investigators had access to them and Jose Manuel Moreno, one of the defendants who was an IT specialist at the PP, allegedly wiped them clean.

