Spanish Constitutional Court To Consider Appeal Of Catalan Leader's Ban From Office

Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

Spain's Constitutional Court will consider an appeal against a Supreme Court decision banning former Catalan leader Quim Torra from holding office, according to a press release published on Tuesday

The country's Supreme Court on September 28 upheld a decision stripping the leading Catalan politician of his right to hold any elected office for 18 months. Torra subsequently left his post and Vice President Pere Aragones was appointed as interim leader of the region.

According to the Spanish news broadcaster 24 Horas, the Supreme Court's decision will not be suspended while the appeal is heard by the Constitutional Court.

Torra's lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, has said that the former Catalan leader's rights to free speech and equal access to public service and public office have been violated by the decision to ban him from holding an elected post.

Should the appeal to the Constitutional Court fail, Torra has pledged to file an appeal at the European Court of Justice in Strasbourg.

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia this past December found Torra guilty of disobeying the Central Election Commission's order to remove political symbols from the government of Catalonia's official building.

The court ruled that Torra should be banned from holding office for 18 months and pay a fine of 30,000 Euros ($35,400).

