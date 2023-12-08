Open Menu

Spanish Copa Del Rey Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Spanish Copa del Rey results

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- Following are the results from the Spanish Copa del Rey second round on Friday (home teams listed first; aet denotes after extra time):

Arandina bt Cadiz 2-1

Ferrol bt Leganes 1-0

Linares lost to Elche 3-1

Melilla tied Eibar 1-1 aet (Eibar win 4-1 on penalties)

Cayon lost to Athletic Bilbao 3-0

Orihuela lost to Girona 5-2

Sestao lost to Celta Vigo 2-1

More Stories From World