UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Acquits Police Officers Who Accompanied Puigdemont To EU Of Concealment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

Spanish Court Acquits Police Officers Who Accompanied Puigdemont to EU of Concealment

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Spanish National Court acquitted of concealment two Catalan police officers, who accompanied former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont on his tour across European countries in 2018, the court said on Friday.

Puigdemont, sought by Spain for holding an unauthorized referendum on Catalan independence in 2017, was arrested in Germany in 2018 on a warrant issued by Madrid. The former separatist leader was accompanied by four people, including two Catalan police officers, who were charged with concealment.

"[The police officers] assisted Puigdemont, aware of the fact that he was on trial in Spain and a European arrest warrant had been issued for him, but [the court] concluded that this actions could not be classified as concealment," the court said.

After being arrested Puigdemont, spent 12 days in a cell in Germany, while the authorities were considering his extradition to Spain. Germany refused to extradite the former Catalan leader, as did Belgium, where he is now in self-exile.

In 2019, Puigdemont secured European Parliament membership which shielded him from prosecution, but parliament's vote to lift his immunity status in March 2021 paved the way for Spain again to request his extradition. The Spanish Supreme Court took the first steps to secure his extradition shortly afterward.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Parliament Vote Immunity Germany Madrid Independence Spain Belgium March 2017 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

3 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

7 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.