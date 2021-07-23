Spanish Court Acquits Police Officers Who Accompanied Puigdemont to EU of Concealment

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Spanish National Court acquitted of concealment two Catalan police officers, who accompanied former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont on his tour across European countries in 2018, the court said on Friday.

Puigdemont, sought by Spain for holding an unauthorized referendum on Catalan independence in 2017, was arrested in Germany in 2018 on a warrant issued by Madrid. The former separatist leader was accompanied by four people, including two Catalan police officers, who were charged with concealment.

"[The police officers] assisted Puigdemont, aware of the fact that he was on trial in Spain and a European arrest warrant had been issued for him, but [the court] concluded that this actions could not be classified as concealment," the court said.

After being arrested Puigdemont, spent 12 days in a cell in Germany, while the authorities were considering his extradition to Spain. Germany refused to extradite the former Catalan leader, as did Belgium, where he is now in self-exile.

In 2019, Puigdemont secured European Parliament membership which shielded him from prosecution, but parliament's vote to lift his immunity status in March 2021 paved the way for Spain again to request his extradition. The Spanish Supreme Court took the first steps to secure his extradition shortly afterward.