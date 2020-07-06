UrduPoint.com
Spanish Court Agrees To Extradite Former Oil Company CEO To Mexico In Bribery Case

Mon 06th July 2020

Spain's National Court on Monday said it was in favor of extraditing Emilio Lozoya, a former chief executive officer of the Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) oil company, to Mexico where he would face corruption charges

Lozoya was detained in February in the Spanish province of Malaga under an international warrant issued by Mexico in 2019.

"The National Court has agreed on the extradition of former Director General of Pemex oil company Emilio L. to Mexico to be tried in two cases of a felony, which in his country would constitute a criminal conspiracy, bribery and operations with [financial] resources of illegal origin, and which in Spanish law corresponds to [the charges of] criminal conspiracy, bribery, and money laundering," the court said in a statement.

Lozoya is said to have been part of a corruption scheme involving the purchase of a fertilizer plant from the company, Altos Hornos de Mexico, for $500 million, despite its real cost being only about $50 million. He is also accused of taking a $10 million bribe from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht for a construction contract.

