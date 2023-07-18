The Spanish National Court has demanded from global police agency Interpol the extradition to the United States of Hugo Carvajal, who was the chief of the military intelligence in Venezuela during Hugo Chavez's government, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected his final appeal last week, Spanish media reported on Tuesday

The decision was made a few days ago, after the ECHR ruled that Carvajal's appeal was unfounded, Spanish news agency EFE said. The former chief of intelligence reportedly failed to prove that, in the event of his extradition to the US, he would be facing "a real risk" of being sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of a retrial, which would violate the article of the European Convention on Human Rights prohibiting degrading and inhuman treatment.

In the US, Carvajal is facing charges of drug trafficking, having ties with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group and illegal arms possession.

He was an advisor to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and the chief of the country's military intelligence twice, from 2004-2011 and from 2013-2014.

Carvajal was detained in Madrid in April 2019 on the US's request. In September 2019, the Spanish National Court ruled to refuse his extradition, but one month later, the court revised its decision and ruled to extradite Carvajal to the US. A few days later media reported that the Spanish police was unable to locate him. Nevertheless, in March 2020, the Spanish Council of Ministers formally approved the extradition. On September 9, 2021, Carvajal was arrested.

On October 20, 2022, the Spanish National Court agreed to proceed with Carvajal's extradition to the US after the administrative decision to deny him asylum came into effect. On October 22, 2022, the court suspended the extradition, saying that it was due to certain legal procedures.