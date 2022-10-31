A top Spanish court sentenced the former leader of Basque separatist group ETA to 425 years in jail on Monday over her involvement in attacks on Spanish police almost four decades ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) A top Spanish court sentenced the former leader of Basque separatist group ETA to 425 years in jail on Monday over her involvement in attacks on Spanish police almost four decades ago.

The National Court said Maria Iparraguirre was found guilty of 20 crimes, including attempted murder, an attempted attack on police officers and a 1985 bombing plot in the Basque capital of Vitoria-Gasteiz.

The court said in a statement that Iparraguirre, also known as "Anboto," abandoned an explosives-laden car near a sports center ahead of a football match on May 19, 1985, but the bomb was found and defused.

The 61-year-old has been held in a Spanish prison since 2019 after serving a 20-year term on terror charges in neighboring France.

The new sentence comes on top of the 122-year jail time she was initially given. She was also sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2021 for allegedly ordering an attack on then King Juan Carlos I in 1997.

Iparraguirre announced ETA's dissolution in 2018 and apologized to those of its victims who did not take sides in Spain's conflict with the Basque freedom movement. Spain says ETA is responsible for 857 deaths.