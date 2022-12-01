Spanish Court Intends to Consider Blast Near Ukrainian Embassy as Terrorist Act - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Spanish National Court (SNC) is set to initiate trial proceedings in connection with the explosion that occurred near the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, and will regard the incident as a possible terrorist act, the Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources.

The incident occurred at around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT). An employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a parcel, which was first reported as a mail envelope.

The court will initiate a case after receiving a report on what happened from the police, the media said, specifying that the judge considers the incident to be a terrorist offense, since the envelope was addressed to Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev.

Following the incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.