UrduPoint.com

Spanish Court Intends To Consider Blast Near Ukrainian Embassy As Terrorist Act - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Spanish Court Intends to Consider Blast Near Ukrainian Embassy as Terrorist Act - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Spanish National Court (SNC) is set to initiate trial proceedings in connection with the explosion that occurred near the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, and will regard the incident as a possible terrorist act, the Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources.

The incident occurred at around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT). An employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a parcel, which was first reported as a mail envelope.

The court will initiate a case after receiving a report on what happened from the police, the media said, specifying that the judge considers the incident to be a terrorist offense, since the envelope was addressed to Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev.

Following the incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Madrid Spain Media All From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

2 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

2 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.