Spanish Court Names Oil Firm Repsol, CaixaBank as Suspects in Corporate Espionage Case

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Spanish National Court said on Thursday that it had summoned representatives of energy company Repsol and lender CaixaBank as suspects in the so-called Tandem case of corporate espionage.

With Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau and former CaixaBank Chairman Isidro Faine put under investigation in May, the companies themselves are now named as suspects. The court claims the two entities are involved in disclosing confidential information and bribery, a court document said.

The court also required the two companies to appoint their representatives to appear on July 26 to be informed of the particulars of the case.

According to prosecutors, in 2011, Brufau and Faine instructed former police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo to spy on then-head of infrastructure operator Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, over his attempt to take control of Repsol with the help of Mexico's state oil and gas company Pemex.

The investigation established that the companies then, acting jointly, accessed telephone calls by del Rivero, the document added.