MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Spanish Court of Auditors ruled that former Catalan civil servants must compensate 5,4 million ($6.426 million) which they illegally spent in 2011-2017, El Pais reported Tuesday, citing the accounting body.

The court's notification on compensation were sent out to 40 politicians, including ex-leaders Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont, and former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, according to the newspaper.

The court considered the spending of public funds on "external political" activities and promotion of independence of the Generalitat to be embezzlement. Back in 2014 and 2017, ex-leaders of the Generalitat were also liable for compensation for illegal referendums on Catalan independence.

The calculations made upon completed investigation are preliminary and are subject to change.