Spanish Court OKs Extradition of Software Mogul John McAfee to US

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Spain's National Court has approved the extradition of John McAfee, the founder of security software company McAfee, to the United States, where he is accused of tax evasion.

In early October, McAfee was arrested at the Barcelona airport while traveling to Istanbul. According to the US, despite earning millions of Dollars through promotion of cryptocurrencies, consulting, public speeches as well as selling rights to his life story, McAfee has not filed a single tax return for several years.

The businessman is also suspected of hiding real estate, a car and a yacht, which could be registered in other people's Names.

"The court has ruled to extradite John David McAfee at the request of the US judiciary over events and crimes related to the charges of tax crimes committed in 2016, 2017, 2018," the court said in a ruling obtained by Sputnik.

During his testimony to the court in mid-June, McAfee denied all the accusations, claiming them to be politically motivated.

The ruling can be appealed within three days.