Spanish Court Quashes Last-Minute Bid to Reverse Pardon for Catalan Separatists

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The top Spanish court voted down on Monday a last-ditch attempt to reverse pardon for nine Catalan separatist leaders who were jailed on sedition charges in 2019 for holding an independence vote.

The administrative chamber of the Supreme Court ruled that the government's pardon did not warrant an urgent suspension.

It will try the petition to overturn Madrid's order as a regular suit.

The court disagreed with the center-right Citizens party that the separatist politicians should be considered a flight risk.

The separatists were serving between nine and 13 years for their role in organizing the banned 2017 referendum. They were released last week but will remain barred from office and can be taken back to prison if they commit felony during probation.