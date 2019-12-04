UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Reopens Fraud Case Against Football Player Lionel Messi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Spanish Court Reopens Fraud Case Against Football Player Lionel Messi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Spain's National High Court has reopened a case against Barcelona football club's forward player Lionel Messi by a former employee of his charity foundation, Federico Rettori, Spanish ABC newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In June, Rettori filed a lawsuit against Messi himself, his father, brother, and other members of the player's entourage, accusing them of money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes, connected to the foundation. Rettori claimed that the donations to the foundation had not been used for charity work but had been funneled to the accounts of Messi's family members.

In late September, the court closed the case citing a lack of evidence and that some of the alleged crimes took place in Argentina, placing them outside of the court's jurisdiction.

The National High Court's Judge Maria Tardon has accepted Rettori's appeal and reopened the case, according to the news outlet.

On Monday, Messi was awarded his sixth Ballon d'Or, a prestigious prize awarded by France Football magazine to each year's best player.

Related Topics

Football France Barcelona Argentina Spain Money June September Family Best Court Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

2 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

2 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

2 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

2 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

3 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.