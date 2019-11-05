UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Restarts International Search For 3 Catalan Separatist Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Spanish Court Restarts International Search for 3 Catalan Separatist Leaders

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Spanish Supreme Court Justice Pablo Llarena reactivated international arrest warrants on Tuesday for three former Catalan cabinet ministers over their role in the independence struggle.

They are Toni Comin and Lluis Puig, who are residing in Belgium, and Clara Ponsati, who fled to Scotland.

They also face national and European arrest warrants.

Comin and Ponsati are accused of sedition, which landed nine other separatists in jail last month. Puig is wanted for disobedience and misuse of public funds.

The three are expected to hand themselves in to Belgian and Scottish authorities to have their cases tried again, according to the Europa Press agency.

Spain has been legally pursuing all those its deems responsible for the 2017 independence referendum, which led the Catalan government to declare the split from Spain and prompted a crackdown by Madrid.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Jail Split Madrid Independence Spain Belgium 2017 All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

32 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

45 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

47 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

47 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

59 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.