Spanish Court Restarts International Search for 3 Catalan Separatist Leaders

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Spanish Supreme Court Justice Pablo Llarena reactivated international arrest warrants on Tuesday for three former Catalan cabinet ministers over their role in the independence struggle.

They are Toni Comin and Lluis Puig, who are residing in Belgium, and Clara Ponsati, who fled to Scotland.

They also face national and European arrest warrants.

Comin and Ponsati are accused of sedition, which landed nine other separatists in jail last month. Puig is wanted for disobedience and misuse of public funds.

The three are expected to hand themselves in to Belgian and Scottish authorities to have their cases tried again, according to the Europa Press agency.

Spain has been legally pursuing all those its deems responsible for the 2017 independence referendum, which led the Catalan government to declare the split from Spain and prompted a crackdown by Madrid.