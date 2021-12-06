UrduPoint.com

Spanish Court Rules Employee Can Be Fired For Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Spanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports

The High Court of Madrid in Spain has ruled that it is lawful to discharge employees who fail to report for work during pandemic without a tenable reason, setting a precedent, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The High Court of Madrid in Spain has ruled that it is lawful to discharge employees who fail to report for work during pandemic without a tenable reason, setting a precedent, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Monday.

In October 2020, the court's Social Chamber delivered a judgment in favor of an employer that has fired an employee for absence from work for three days in March-April on the claiming fear of infecting her parents with COVID-19. In June 2021, the court dismissed an appeal filed by the fired employee, and the has now come into force as no more appeals had been filed.

The employee signed an indefinite work contract with the employer in 2008. She was fired on April 30, after she missed three working days under the pretext of fearing to get sick or infect her parents with COVID-19.

The court ruled that the employer took all necessary sanitary measures during first waves of the pandemic and quarantine.

This included employees working remotely most of the time, with only rotational personal presence at offices and those on duty provided with masks and sanitizers.

On March 23, 2020, the employee sent an e-mail to her supervisor saying that she was not going to report for duty on March 25, the court learned. The employer insisted that she come to the office, but the employee did not show up. A similar situation happened two more times, when the employee missed work on the pretext of taking care of her parents. The fourth time the employee took a sick day off claiming panic attack.

The court concluded that the company had assessed the risks of the possibility of getting infected with COVID-19 at the office as low and that the employee was not included in the group of persons at increased risk while in public places.

Related Topics

Attack Company Madrid Spain Chamber March April June October 2020 All From Court Employment

Recent Stories

University of Malakand organizes national conferen ..

University of Malakand organizes national conference

1 second ago
 KPTMA appreciates govt's business friendly policie ..

KPTMA appreciates govt's business friendly policies

2 seconds ago
 Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

4 seconds ago
 Saylani Welfare Trust starts food supply service t ..

Saylani Welfare Trust starts food supply service to special children

5 seconds ago
 China welcomes latest decree on protection of wome ..

China welcomes latest decree on protection of women rights in Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Smog/fog likely to develop in plain areas of Punja ..

Smog/fog likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.