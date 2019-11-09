(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) A Spanish court agreed on Friday to extradite the former head of the Venezuelan military intelligence and a member of the country's National Assembly, Hugo Carvajal, to the United States, reversing the previous decision to deny the American request, the EFE news agency reported.

Spain's National Police detained Carvajal in April at the US request. In September, the court refused to extradite the former senior Venezuelan official. His defense argued that Washington sought his extradition to gain access to Venezuela's state secrets, while having no legal authority to prosecute the ex-intelligence chief for the crimes he was accused of.

Prosecutors, however, appealed the ruling, which they claimed to have been guided by "political reasons."

As a result, the court reversed its decision earlier in the day in an 11-7 vote.

Carvajal was a trusted adviser to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and served as military intelligence chief from 2004-2011 and 2013-2014. He is blacklisted by the US Treasury Department due to allegations of drug trafficking and providing weapons to the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

In 2016, Carvajal was elected into the National Assembly of Venezuela. He supports opposition leader Juan Guaido, who seeks to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.