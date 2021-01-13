UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Rules To Vaccinate Disabled Woman Despite Daughter's Refusal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Spanish Court Rules to Vaccinate Disabled Woman Despite Daughter's Refusal

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) A court in Spain on Wednesday ruled in favor of compulsory vaccination of a disabled elderly woman despite her daughter's objections.

This is the first such court ruling in Spain and similar cases are being processed in various regions of the country.

A nursing home called DomusVi San Lazaro in Santiago de Compostela, in the Spanish autonomous community of Galicia, filed legal action due to the objection of its resident's daughter who believes that an inoculation poses a risk to her mother's health.

According to the judge, the pandemic has already caused millions of COVID-19 infections and thousands of deaths in Spain, and the situation is especially severe among the elderly.

He said that vaccination will allow to significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The court decision can be appealed and the woman has not received the vaccine yet, news agency El Pais reported.

Spain started its vaccination campaign on December 27. Over 740,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have already been delivered to the country. On January 12, Spain received he first batch of the US Moderna vaccine against COVID-19. Medical personnel as well as residents and employees of nursing homes are first in line to be immunized.

Related Topics

San Santiago De Compostela Spain January December Women Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

58 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

58 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

50 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

50 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.