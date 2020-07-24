UrduPoint.com
Spanish Court Sentences High-Ranking ETA Member To 122 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:53 PM

Spanish Court Sentences High-Ranking ETA Member to 122 Years in Prison

Spain's National High Court on Friday announced sentencing one of the former leaders of the Basque Homeland and Liberty (ETA) separatist group to 122 years in prison

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Spain's National High Court on Friday announced sentencing one of the former leaders of the Basque Homeland and Liberty (ETA) separatist group to 122 years in prison.

"The National High Court has sentenced former leader of 'legal commandos' of ETA Maria Soledad I.G. [Iparraguirre Guenechea], [also known as] 'Anboto,' to 122 years of prison for ordering and providing explosives for the assassination of Army major Luciano Cortizo, committed on December 22 of 1995, in Leon by an exploding a limpet bomb attached under the seat of his car," the court said in a statement.

Apart from the prison sentence, Anboto, arrested in France in 2004, will have to pay compensation to the victim's family. This is her first time being sentenced in Spain.

The ETA was founded in 1959 with the goal of creating an independent state, based on Spain's Basque Country and the Basque-speaking regions of southern France, through terrorism against the Spanish authorities, becoming notorious for its use of explosive devices. In 2018, the organization dissolved itself, terminating all of its activities.

More Stories From World

