Spanish Court Shelves Shakira Tax Fraud Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A Spanish court said Thursday it had shelved a probe into an alleged tax fraud by Colombian pop star Shakira, putting an end to her legal woes in the country where she once lived.
Prosecutors had opened the case in July, alleging she had used a network of companies, some in tax havens, to cheat the tax office out of 6.6 million Euros ($7.09 million) in 2018.
A month later, the so-called Queen of Latin Pop paid 6.6 million euros to settle the debt.
But prosecutors on Wednesday asked for the criminal case to be dropped over "a lack of evidence" and a day later, the court agreed.
While the singer had committed "irregularities" in her 2018 tax return, the court said that was "not enough to constitute a (criminal) offence against the tax authorities" and that it found no "intent to defraud" in her conduct.
Pau Molins, one of her defence lawyers, hailed the move, saying it had "put an end to the smear campaign waged by the tax authorities" against Shakira and "proves there was never any fraudulent behaviour on the part of the singer".
And his client was "completely satisfied that (the court) had acknowledged she had not committed any criminal fraud", he added.
The decision means she has only one outstanding administrative case to resolve concerning her income from 2011, when she had spent "a maximum of 70 days in Spain.. not even half the minimum to be considered a tax resident", her legal team said.
