Open Menu

Spanish Court Shelves Shakira Tax Fraud Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Spanish court shelves Shakira tax fraud case

A Spanish court said Thursday it had shelved a probe into an alleged tax fraud by Colombian pop star Shakira, putting an end to her legal woes in the country where she once lived

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A Spanish court said Thursday it had shelved a probe into an alleged tax fraud by Colombian pop star Shakira, putting an end to her legal woes in the country where she once lived.

Prosecutors had opened the case in July, alleging she had used a network of companies, some in tax havens, to cheat the tax office out of 6.6 million Euros ($7.09 million) in 2018.

A month later, the so-called Queen of Latin Pop paid 6.6 million euros to settle the debt.

But prosecutors on Wednesday asked for the criminal case to be dropped over "a lack of evidence" and a day later, the court agreed.

While the singer had committed "irregularities" in her 2018 tax return, the court said that was "not enough to constitute a (criminal) offence against the tax authorities" and that it found no "intent to defraud" in her conduct.

Pau Molins, one of her defence lawyers, hailed the move, saying it had "put an end to the smear campaign waged by the tax authorities" against Shakira and "proves there was never any fraudulent behaviour on the part of the singer".

And his client was "completely satisfied that (the court) had acknowledged she had not committed any criminal fraud", he added.

The decision means she has only one outstanding administrative case to resolve concerning her income from 2011, when she had spent "a maximum of 70 days in Spain.. not even half the minimum to be considered a tax resident", her legal team said.

Related Topics

Lawyers Spain Shakira July Criminals 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

3 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

13 minutes ago
 NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent ..

NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar

13 minutes ago
 Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

13 minutes ago
 Lawyers observe strike

Lawyers observe strike

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series ..

Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday

27 minutes ago
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with ..

ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hi ..

Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae

Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae

11 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

11 minutes ago
 Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of ..

Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12

11 minutes ago
 Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends o ..

Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World