UrduPoint.com

Spanish Court To Ask US To Guarantee Dignified Treatment Of Venezuelan Ex-Spy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Spanish Court to Ask US to Guarantee Dignified Treatment of Venezuelan Ex-Spy

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The Spanish Supreme Court will ask the United States for guarantees that the ex-chief of Venezuela's intelligence, Hugo Carvajal, will receive "dignified treatment" upon his extradition, the court told Sputnik on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Spanish Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by Carvajal against the decision to extradite him to the US, where he is charged with drug trafficking, ties to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and possession of weapons.

"The plenary session of the Supreme Court's Criminal Chamber has agreed on an appeal to the American side in order to obtain guarantees of dignified treatment," a source in the court told Sputnik, adding that the US will have 45 days to respond to the request.

The court linked the resumption of the extradition process to the US guarantees of Carvajal's dignified treatment, eliminating legal deficiencies in the process that led to the suspension of the extradition as of October 22.

Carvajal, a former advisor to erstwhile Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and head of the country's military intelligence, was arrested in Madrid in April 2019 at the request of the US. In November 2019, the court ruled to extradite the suspect, after which the police could not establish his whereabouts. After Carvajal was finally arrested in September 2021, the Supreme Court agreed on October 20 to extradite him to the US.

The US expects Carvajal to provide valuable information on the alleged drug activities of the FARC. Carvajal was a trusted adviser to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and served as military intelligence chief from 2004-2011 and 2013-2014.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Madrid United States Colombia Venezuela Chamber April September October November Criminals 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

40 minutes ago
 UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

1 hour ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Di ..

Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Dialogue With US a 'Big Thing'

40 minutes ago
 US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia Na ..

US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia National Tinkov's Indictment

40 minutes ago
 Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt es ..

Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt estimate

40 minutes ago
 Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorn ..

Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorney General Using Post for Poli ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.