Spanish COVID-19 Death Toll Updated by Some 1,200 to 28,313 - Health Authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Spain has been updated by 1,177 to 28,313 following the government's attempts to verify the country's death toll, Fernando Simon, the chief of Spain's Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Friday.

In the last two weeks, there has been controversy regarding the veracity of the Spanish death toll, showing the need for a review of the country's databases containing registered fatalities, as well as the implementation of a new counting methodology.

Due to the circumstances, the death toll was not updated after June 7, leaving it stuck at 27,136.

"As of today, the number we have managed to ascertain with the autonomous communities and which, starting now, is the basis which will be updated with new fatalities ... is 28,313 fatalities diagnosed with coronavirus in all of Spain," Simon said during a press conference.

Spain has confirmed a total of 245,268 cases.