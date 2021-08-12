Spanish COVID-19 Vaccine Slated to Hit Market in Early 2022 - Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Spanish-made PHH-1V coronavirus vaccine developed by the Hipra pharmaceutical company is expected to enter the market in early 2022, the country's minister of science and innovation, Diana Morant, said on Thursday.

"They [the company] expect to start producing doses in October so that by the end of the year they would be produced, entering the market at the beginning of 2022," Morant said on air the 24 Horas broadcaster.

While comparing PHH-1V to Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the minister stressed that the Hipra company aims to present a more advanced product that has been designed taking into consideration the peculiarities of various coronavirus strains.

So far, PHH-1V is the most successful vaccine in Spain, Morant added.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) authorized clinical trials for its first home-grown vaccine.

According to AEMPS, PHH-1V is based on two structurally similar recombinant proteins, one of which corresponds to the Alpha variant, and the other to the Beta variant, which are combined to form a unique structure called a dimer, and are accompanied by an adjuvant, which strengthens the immune response