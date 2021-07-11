UrduPoint.com
Spanish Customs Helicopter Falls Into Sea Chasing Drug Dealers, One Crewman Dies - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) A Spanish customs helicopter crashed into the sea in the Strait of Gibraltar while in pursuit of drug dealers, killing one of the three crew members on board, Spanish media reported Sunday.

The reason for the crash, which occurred on the night from Saturday to Sunday, is unknown, the Mundo newspaper says.

The helicopter fell into the water when 36.8 miles away from the coast.

Sources from the Spanish Civil Guard told the newspaper there has been increased drug trafficking activity in the area recently.

More Stories From World

