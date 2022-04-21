UrduPoint.com

Spanish, Danish PMs Arrive In Kyiv: Spanish Government

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Spanish, Danish PMs arrive in Kyiv: Spanish government

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Spanish government said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Spanish government said.

Sanchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain's "clear engagement... for peace".

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, while also sending "all the humanitarian and military aid needed" and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

"Government leader Pedro Sanchez has just arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling with him," the Spanish government said.

"After their talks the three leaders will meet the press," it added.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying "hundreds of tonnes" of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Spain All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

S. Korean Supreme Court Reverses Convictions of Tw ..

S. Korean Supreme Court Reverses Convictions of Two Homosexual Soldiers - Report ..

59 seconds ago
 Aussie researchers' intensive care offers new hope ..

Aussie researchers' intensive care offers new hope for endangered koalas

1 minute ago
 Islamic Calligraphy exhibition starting tomorrow

Islamic Calligraphy exhibition starting tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Cement export decrease 5pc in 3 quarters

Cement export decrease 5pc in 3 quarters

1 minute ago
 India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinate ..

Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travelers to 7 days

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.