Spanish Data Protection Agency Probes ChatGPT Owner Over Potential Breach Of Regulations

Published April 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) said on Thursday that it has initiated a preliminary probe against US company OpenAI, developer of the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot,

"The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has ex officio initiated a preliminary investigation against US company OpenAI, owner of the ChatGPT service, over a potential breach of regulations," the agency said in a statement.

The AEPD also revealed that last week, it had asked the European Data Protection board (EDPB), of which it is a member, to include ChatGPT on the agenda of its next plenary meeting scheduled for April 13.

"The Board has decided in the plenary meeting held today to launch a working group (task force) to promote cooperation and to exchange information on the actions taken by the (European) data protection agencies," the AEPD added.

In late March, the Italian Data Protection Authority imposed restrictions on ChatGPT over suspected violations regarding data collection. The regulator said it had demanded that OpenAI inform about measures it would take to increase the protection of data or else be fined of up to 20 million Euros ($21.8 million) or 4% of the company's annual turnover.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, had reached the first million users in less than a week. Its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts sparked off discussions whether it could force human text writers out of the market or even become a competitor to Google.

