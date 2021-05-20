Spanish Defense Minister Accuses Morocco of Blackmail Over Migrant Crisis

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has accused the Moroccan government of "blackmail" and violation of international law amid the massive influx of migrants to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

"We are not going to put up with blackmail, the integrity of Spain is non-negotiable ... we will use all the necessary means to guarantee the territorial integrity and control the borders," Robles told the state radio station RNE in an interview.

According to the minister, Morocco violates international law by "sending" its citizens, including minors, to cross the border with Spain. Even though Morocco is regarded as a friendly country, the Spanish authorities are determined, the defense minister noted.

"With Spain, jokes are bad," Robles said.

Since Monday morning, the unprecedented number of migrants swimming around border barriers installed in the sea have crossed the Moroccan-Spanish boarder in Ceuta, located in northern Africa. The Spanish Interior Ministry has sent additional police and civil guard units to the area, as well as some army units. According to the latest official data, 5,600 out of about 8,000 illegal migrants have been returned to Morocco.

The police of Morocco closed the main entry point to Ceuta near El Tarajal beach on Wednesday, curbing the massive flow of migrants.