UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Defense Minister Accuses Morocco Of Blackmail Over Migrant Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Spanish Defense Minister Accuses Morocco of Blackmail Over Migrant Crisis

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has accused the Moroccan government of "blackmail" and violation of international law amid the massive influx of migrants to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

"We are not going to put up with blackmail, the integrity of Spain is non-negotiable ... we will use all the necessary means to guarantee the territorial integrity and control the borders," Robles told the state radio station RNE in an interview.

According to the minister, Morocco violates international law by "sending" its citizens, including minors, to cross the border with Spain. Even though Morocco is regarded as a friendly country, the Spanish authorities are determined, the defense minister noted.

"With Spain, jokes are bad," Robles said.

Since Monday morning, the unprecedented number of migrants swimming around border barriers installed in the sea have crossed the Moroccan-Spanish boarder in Ceuta, located in northern Africa. The Spanish Interior Ministry has sent additional police and civil guard units to the area, as well as some army units. According to the latest official data, 5,600 out of about 8,000 illegal migrants have been returned to Morocco.

The police of Morocco closed the main entry point to Ceuta near El Tarajal beach on Wednesday, curbing the massive flow of migrants.

Related Topics

Africa Army Police Interior Ministry Ceuta Spain Morocco Border All Government

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

18 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

33 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.