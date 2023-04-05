Spanish Defense Ministry Admits 83 Military Deaths Due to Asbestos Exposure - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Spain's Defense Ministry has acknowledged 83 military deaths over the past two decades from exposure to asbestos, a dangerous material that can cause inflammation in the human body, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

This figure is at least six times higher than the number of deaths registered in the Madrid metro, where trade unions have fought for years to have asbestos fiber inhalation recognized as an occupational disease, the report read. According to the newspaper, 98.8% of those who died, 82 people belonged to the navy, only one to the air force and none to the ground forces.

Due to its insulating and fire-resistant properties, asbestos was widely used in shipbuilding. The warships that the US gave Spain as part of a 1953 military agreement were equipped with asbestos, as were those that the publicly-owned Bazan shipyards began building, copying the US model, the newspaper noted. The high temperatures and sea climate eventually destroyed the asbestos fibers, which spread as microscopic particles in the ship's enclosed spaces, the report read.

In 2002, however, the Spanish authorities banned asbestos. Even though it was no longer used in the construction of new ships, the substance continued to be used in the maintenance of older vessels.

In addition, another problem is that diseases from asbestos inhalation may manifest many years after exposure, according to the report.

If the state is deemed responsible for the deaths in the line of duty or occupational diseases of its military, it entitles their families not only to an emergency pension which is twice the normal one, but also to compensation over and above life insurance, the newspaper reported.

On March 31, Spanish Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave died at the age of 62 due to an aggressive form of lung cancer diagnosed 10 months ago. Although the cause of his illness is unknown, Martorell was commander of the minesweeper Mino, one of the ships that Washington gave to Madrid, the report read.

In the late 19th century, large-scale asbestos mining began, which was used in a variety of applications such as construction and household appliance manufacturing. In the 1980s, however, it became clear that workers in the asbestos industry often suffered from pleural mesothelioma. As a result, many countries began restricting or completely halting the production and trade of asbestos. Today, asbestos is banned in many countries, including the European Union, Canada, and Australia.