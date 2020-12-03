Spanish Defense Ministry Turns to Prosecutors Over Retired Officers' Alleged Coup Calls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Thursday appealed to the Prosecutor's Office, requesting an investigation into the content of a WhatsApp chat published by the infoLibre news portal, in which a group of retired servicemen allegedly discussed a coup against the left-wing government and calls to "shoot 26 million."

On Wednesday, the Madrid-based media outlet reported about the group chat being created by retired Spanish air force senior officers. The former military men reportedly criticized the ruling left-wing coalition government. One of them even said that "there is no other way but to start killing 26 million sons of bitches," implying those who voted for the left-wing parties in the past elections.

Robles has appealed to the Prosecutor's Office of the Madrid Superior Court of Justice with a request to establish whether the incident constituted a crime.

"The prosecutor's office is expected to investigate a possible criminal relevance in defense of legality," the minister said in a statement. This needs to be done, in her opinion, "to safeguard the honor and public esteem of the Armed Forces and of the men and women that comprise them."

Robles later told reporters that the expressions used in the chat were unacceptable and the personal views in no way reflected those of the Spanish armed forces.