UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Defense Ministry Turns To Prosecutors Over Retired Officers' Alleged Coup Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Spanish Defense Ministry Turns to Prosecutors Over Retired Officers' Alleged Coup Calls

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Thursday appealed to the Prosecutor's Office, requesting an investigation into the content of a WhatsApp chat published by the infoLibre news portal, in which a group of retired servicemen allegedly discussed a coup against the left-wing government and calls to "shoot 26 million."

On Wednesday, the Madrid-based media outlet reported about the group chat being created by retired Spanish air force senior officers. The former military men reportedly criticized the ruling left-wing coalition government. One of them even said that "there is no other way but to start killing 26 million sons of bitches," implying those who voted for the left-wing parties in the past elections.

Robles has appealed to the Prosecutor's Office of the Madrid Superior Court of Justice with a request to establish whether the incident constituted a crime.

"The prosecutor's office is expected to investigate a possible criminal relevance in defense of legality," the minister said in a statement. This needs to be done, in her opinion, "to safeguard the honor and public esteem of the Armed Forces and of the men and women that comprise them."

Robles later told reporters that the expressions used in the chat were unacceptable and the personal views in no way reflected those of the Spanish armed forces.

Related Topics

Madrid Superior Criminals Women Media Government WhatsApp Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE observes International Day of People with Disa ..

1 hour ago

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

2 hours ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

2 hours ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

2 hours ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.