UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Recovers From COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Recovers From COVID-19

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo announced on Tuesday that she has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo announced on Tuesday that she has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease.

On March 22, Calvo was hospitalized with a respiratory infection and tested for COVID-19.

The results came back positive but on March 26, she was already discharged from a hospital and continued working remotely.

"I overcame COVID-19 and after recovery, I will perform my duties by personally attending my workplace," Calvo wrote on Titter.

The deputy prime minister also thanked those who helped her during the disease and expressed support to all infected people.

The Spanish authorities so far confirmed 172,541 COVID-19 cases and 18,056 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four million visits to UAE government portal durin ..

14 minutes ago

5 vehicles of online taxi service impounded in Fai ..

52 seconds ago

Police arrest 3 kite sellers, confiscate 5,000 kit ..

54 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief f ..

55 seconds ago

Turkish Airlines Extends International Flight Ban ..

20 minutes ago

Daman employees servicing millions of customers fr ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.