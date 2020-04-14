Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Recovers From COVID-19

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo announced on Tuesday that she has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo announced on Tuesday that she has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease.

On March 22, Calvo was hospitalized with a respiratory infection and tested for COVID-19.

The results came back positive but on March 26, she was already discharged from a hospital and continued working remotely.

"I overcame COVID-19 and after recovery, I will perform my duties by personally attending my workplace," Calvo wrote on Titter.

The deputy prime minister also thanked those who helped her during the disease and expressed support to all infected people.

The Spanish authorities so far confirmed 172,541 COVID-19 cases and 18,056 related fatalities.