UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Diplomat Expects EU Digital Vaccine Certificate To Be Adopted No Later Than June

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Spanish Diplomat Expects EU Digital Vaccine Certificate to Be Adopted No Later Than June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Tuesday said that she expected the EU digital vaccine passports, a scheme to boost tourism within the bloc, to kick off no later than June.

"If all goes well, we will have a vaccination certificate in June at the latest," Gonzalez said live on the Onda Cero broadcaster, adding that the initiative would make a good tool in the fight against the pandemic by providing safer trips within the EU.

The minister also noted that those who have not been vaccinated would be allowed to travel, but would have to be subjected to "more restrictions.

"

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, when the bloc-wide vaccination passports system is adopted, each document will provide data on whether a person has received shots of a vaccine against the coronavirus, or a negative test result, or has recovered from the disease and developed antibodies. The certificate will be issued free of charge and available in digital or paper format, both having a QR code and a digital signature to confirm authenticity.

To date, Spain has registered 3,275,819 COVID-19 infections, and vaccinated 8,508,445 citizens.

Related Topics

Spain June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

6 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

12 minutes ago

NAB Multan DG Atiq Ur Rahman transferred as DG (A& ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt intends to provide 10k Qingqi ric ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry terms adaption of new technologies ..

2 minutes ago

Police seize fireworks material in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.