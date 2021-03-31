Spanish Diplomat Expects EU Digital Vaccine Certificate to Be Adopted No Later Than June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Tuesday said that she expected the EU digital vaccine passports, a scheme to boost tourism within the bloc, to kick off no later than June.

"If all goes well, we will have a vaccination certificate in June at the latest," Gonzalez said live on the Onda Cero broadcaster, adding that the initiative would make a good tool in the fight against the pandemic by providing safer trips within the EU.

The minister also noted that those who have not been vaccinated would be allowed to travel, but would have to be subjected to "more restrictions.

"

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, when the bloc-wide vaccination passports system is adopted, each document will provide data on whether a person has received shots of a vaccine against the coronavirus, or a negative test result, or has recovered from the disease and developed antibodies. The certificate will be issued free of charge and available in digital or paper format, both having a QR code and a digital signature to confirm authenticity.

To date, Spain has registered 3,275,819 COVID-19 infections, and vaccinated 8,508,445 citizens.