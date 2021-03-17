UrduPoint.com
Spanish Drug Regulator Probes Brain Bleed Death Of Woman Vaccinated With AstraZeneca

Spanish Drug Regulator Probes Brain Bleed Death of Woman Vaccinated With AstraZeneca

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Spanish medicines agency is looking into a death of a woman who suffered brain bleed caused by a blood clot days after getting an AstraZeneca shot, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"AEMPS, other regulators and the European medicines agency EMA are gathering data and conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether, in addition to a temporal connection to the administration of the vaccine, there was a possible causative relationship," a statement read.

The 43-year-old received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 3 and reported a headache within hours, which was dismissed as a common side effect.

She sought medical help 10 days later, after her symptoms worsened. A surgery revealed a brain bleed and swelling. She died on Monday. The health ministry said she had suffered an ischemic stroke transformed into brain hemorrhage.

The woman was among three people reported to have developed a combination of unusual symptoms ” blood clots and a low count of platelets ” which may point to an "abnormal activation of the coagulation system, associated with formation of blood clots in unusual places."

