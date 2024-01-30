Open Menu

Spanish Economy Grew 2.5% In 2023, More Than Forecast

Spanish economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in 2023 as gross domestic product picked up pace at the end of last year, official data showed Tuesday

The eurozone's fourth largest economy increased by 0.6 percent between October and December, up from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter, on the backs of robust domestic and external demand, national statistics office INE said in a statement.

The economy grew by 2.5 percent during 2023 despite slowing growth elsewhere in Europe and rising interest rates, surpassing the government's forecast of 2.4 percent.

The Bank of Spain last year revised upwards its growth forecast for the Spanish economy to 2.3 percent in 2023 after the country's key tourism sector had a solid summer.

Spain welcomed a record number of foreign tourists last year, over 84 million, a 19 percent jump from 2022.

The rise in visitor number helped push the jobless rate to 11.76 percent at the end of 2023, its lowest level since 2007.

Spain is the world's second-most visited country after France and tourism is crucial for the domestic economy, making up 12.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2023.

