Open Menu

Spanish Economy Shines In 2024 With 3.2% Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Spanish economy shines in 2024 with 3.2% growth

The Spanish economy expanded 3.2 percent last year thanks to buoyant exports and consumption that have made it one of the fastest-growing developed countries, official data showed on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Spanish economy expanded 3.2 percent last year thanks to buoyant exports and consumption that have made it one of the fastest-growing developed countries, official data showed on Wednesday.

Spain has been consistently outstripping a mostly sluggish eurozone and the data published by the National Statistics Institute confirmed its standout performance with 0.8 percent growth in the final three months of 2024.

The result slightly exceeded forecasts of 3.1 percent growth by the Bank of Spain and the International Monetary Fund and progressed from an expansion of 2.7 percent in 2023.

Exports in the European Union's fourth-largest economy grew three percent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2024 and household consumption increased 3.7 percent.

The service sector continued to perform strongly from October to December with a jump of 3.9 percent year-on-year.

Tourism, which represents around 13 percent of the economy, has driven the sector which has flourished after the Covid-19 crisis paralysed travel.

A record 94 million tourists flocked to the world's second most-visited country last year.

For Juan Carlos Martinez Lazaro, an economics professor at Madrid's IE University, another "important" factor was population growth supported by immigration, which "sustained domestic demand" with beneficial repercussions for the whole economy.

Spain also withstood the impact of its deadliest floods in decades in October that wreaked major damage in the eastern Valencia region, one of its economic motors.

The Bank of Spain has raised the 2025 growth forecast to 2.5 percent and the IMF predicts the country will grow faster than other advanced economies including Germany, Japan, France, Britain and Italy.

In contrast, the European Central Bank has predicted a modest 0.8 percent growth in 2024 for the eurozone, weighed down by the woes of Europe's biggest economy Germany.

- Optimism -

Unemployment also fell to 10.61 percent at the end of 2024, its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The bullish economy has provided political capital to the often beleaguered minority left-wing government which struggles to pass legislation.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told a forum in Madrid that the latest figures were a "reason for everyone to be proud, even more so in this uncertain context".

The Spanish economy should maintain its rude health in 2025 as a tight labour market sustains high growth in real household income, according to Adrian Prettejohn, analyst at Capital Economics.

"The increase in consumer confidence and loosening of monetary policy should also support consumption growth of close to 4 percent this year," he wrote in a note.

But the optimism for the future should be tempered by international trade tensions and domestic political instability which has prevented the government from approving a budget for 2025, Martinez Lazaro told AFP.

Recent Stories

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

20 minutes ago
 Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

20 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

20 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

32 minutes ago
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two to ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional resul ..

Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

35 minutes ago
 PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in fir ..

PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year

41 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

1 hour ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

1 hour ago

More Stories From World