Spanish Economy Shines In 2024 With 3.2% Growth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The Spanish economy expanded 3.2 percent last year thanks to buoyant exports and consumption that have made it one of the fastest-growing developed countries, official data showed on Wednesday
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Spanish economy expanded 3.2 percent last year thanks to buoyant exports and consumption that have made it one of the fastest-growing developed countries, official data showed on Wednesday.
Spain has been consistently outstripping a mostly sluggish eurozone and the data published by the National Statistics Institute confirmed its standout performance with 0.8 percent growth in the final three months of 2024.
The result slightly exceeded forecasts of 3.1 percent growth by the Bank of Spain and the International Monetary Fund and progressed from an expansion of 2.7 percent in 2023.
Exports in the European Union's fourth-largest economy grew three percent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2024 and household consumption increased 3.7 percent.
The service sector continued to perform strongly from October to December with a jump of 3.9 percent year-on-year.
Tourism, which represents around 13 percent of the economy, has driven the sector which has flourished after the Covid-19 crisis paralysed travel.
A record 94 million tourists flocked to the world's second most-visited country last year.
For Juan Carlos Martinez Lazaro, an economics professor at Madrid's IE University, another "important" factor was population growth supported by immigration, which "sustained domestic demand" with beneficial repercussions for the whole economy.
Spain also withstood the impact of its deadliest floods in decades in October that wreaked major damage in the eastern Valencia region, one of its economic motors.
The Bank of Spain has raised the 2025 growth forecast to 2.5 percent and the IMF predicts the country will grow faster than other advanced economies including Germany, Japan, France, Britain and Italy.
In contrast, the European Central Bank has predicted a modest 0.8 percent growth in 2024 for the eurozone, weighed down by the woes of Europe's biggest economy Germany.
- Optimism -
Unemployment also fell to 10.61 percent at the end of 2024, its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.
The bullish economy has provided political capital to the often beleaguered minority left-wing government which struggles to pass legislation.
Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told a forum in Madrid that the latest figures were a "reason for everyone to be proud, even more so in this uncertain context".
The Spanish economy should maintain its rude health in 2025 as a tight labour market sustains high growth in real household income, according to Adrian Prettejohn, analyst at Capital Economics.
"The increase in consumer confidence and loosening of monetary policy should also support consumption growth of close to 4 percent this year," he wrote in a note.
But the optimism for the future should be tempered by international trade tensions and domestic political instability which has prevented the government from approving a budget for 2025, Martinez Lazaro told AFP.
Recent Stories
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira
More Stories From World
-
ASML boss says low-cost AI models like DeepSeek 'good news'2 hours ago
-
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test2 hours ago
-
UK backs third Heathrow runway in growth takeoff bid2 hours ago
-
Belgium warns against travel to DR Congo, flights cancelled2 hours ago
-
Accidents spotlight fear of training in traffic for professional cyclists2 hours ago
-
Spain's top prosecutor denies leaking documents against opposition2 hours ago
-
Owner Textor says Fonseca will be next Lyon coach2 hours ago
-
Germany's far-right 'firewall' under strain as migration debate flares2 hours ago
-
'Good news': Dutch chip giant ASML welcomes DeepSeek2 hours ago
-
'Monte Cristo', 'Emilia Perez' front-runners at France's Cesar film awards3 hours ago
-
M23 armed group 'will continue' beyond DR Congo city of Goma: Rwanda ambassador3 hours ago
-
London's Heathrow: Europe's biggest airport3 hours ago