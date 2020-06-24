Spanish Embassy in Moscow Congratulates Russia on 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory

The Spanish embassy in Moscow has congratulated Russia on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Spanish embassy in Moscow has congratulated Russia on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

"The Spanish embassy in Moscow joins the congratulations to Russia on such a significant day!" the diplomatic mission said on Twitter.

Spanish Ambassador to Russia Fernando Valderrama Pareja represented Spain at the Victory Parade on Red Square.

The WWII Victory Parade annually takes place in the Russian capital on May 9. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.