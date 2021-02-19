Spanish Embassy in Russia Says Some Staffers Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Spanish Embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Friday it had received the foreign ministry's invitation to inoculate staffers with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and some diplomats had already been vaccinated.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed it had invited all the accredited foreign embassies to join the vaccination campaign.

"The embassy has received the Russian Foreign Ministry's invitation, and several staffers have been vaccinated," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy declined to specify whether the Spanish ambassador had been inoculated, citing confidentiality.