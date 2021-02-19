UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Embassy In Russia Says Some Staffers Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Spanish Embassy in Russia Says Some Staffers Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Spanish Embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Friday it had received the foreign ministry's invitation to inoculate staffers with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and some diplomats had already been vaccinated.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed it had invited all the accredited foreign embassies to join the vaccination campaign.

"The embassy has received the Russian Foreign Ministry's invitation, and several staffers have been vaccinated," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy declined to specify whether the Spanish ambassador had been inoculated, citing confidentiality.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Alternate Arrangements Made for Internet Connectiv ..

7 minutes ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Fr ..

8 minutes ago

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Friday ..

9 minutes ago

DPO Kasur suspends,transfers several SHOs

9 minutes ago

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews red-hot lava

9 minutes ago

China steel futures open higher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.