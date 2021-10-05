UrduPoint.com

Spanish Ex-Foreign Minister Testifies Over Separatist Leader's Stay In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:22 AM

Spanish Ex-Foreign Minister Testifies Over Separatist Leader's Stay in Country

Former Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya testified in court on Monday as to how Western Sahara's independence leader, Brahim Ghali, entered Spain for medical treatment

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Former Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya testified in court on Monday as to how Western Sahara's independence leader, Brahim Ghali, entered Spain for medical treatment.

The leader of the separatist Popular Front for the Liberation of Western Sahara (Polisario Front), who is considered a war criminal in Morocco, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the Spanish city of Logrono from April to June. Laya and a number of other high-ranking officials are accused of withholding information and providing false information on Ghali's trip to Spain.

During the hearing, Laya told the Investigative Court of Zaragoza that the decision to host Ghali in the country complied with the law.

"He arrived, from my point of view, in accordance with the law, and I hope that soon the judge will come to the same conclusion," she said.

The process was launched by the former head of the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Camilo Villarino, who claimed that Laya had given instructions not to report Ghali's arrival to Spain due to the possible implications for the country's international relations with other states.

Laya was removed from office in July during a large-scale cabinet reshuffle.

Ghali's presence in Spain caused a major diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat. In mid-May, the Moroccan authorities allowed around 10,000 illegal immigrants to freely cross the Morocco-Spanish border in the Ceuta enclave, in what was widely interpreted as an attempt to put pressure on Spain over the separatist leader.

Related Topics

Hearing Rabat Logrono Ceuta Zaragoza Madrid Same Independence Spain Morocco April June July Border Criminals From Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

24 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

24 minutes ago
 DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers ..

DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

1 hour ago
 EU Eyes Separate Mechanism for Medium-Term Energy ..

EU Eyes Separate Mechanism for Medium-Term Energy Security Amid Soaring Prices - ..

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.