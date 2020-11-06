Spanish Ex-King Juan Carlos Faces New Probe Into Financial Activities - Reports

Spanish prosecutors have launched a new investigation - the third in a row - into financial activities of former king of Spain, Juan Carlos I, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Spanish prosecutors have launched a new investigation - the third in a row - into financial activities of former king of Spain, Juan Carlos I, media reported on Friday.

According to El Pais, the investigation was launched on the basis of a report of the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering (Sepblac). The investigation will be carried out directly by the prosecutor's office of the Supreme Court of Spain, which has been involved in two separate investigations against the former monarch.

According to the media outlet, the new investigation is focused on violations related to money laundering. No further details have been provided. It is also not clear whether the investigation is targeting only Juan Carlos or someone else from his circle.

On Tuesday, Spanish prosecutors launched an investigation over allegations that between 2016 and 2018 the former monarch had used credit cards linked to bank accounts of which he was not the account holder. The dates have significance because Juan Carlos lost his constitutional immunity when he abdicated in June 2014.

Juan Carlos was already under investigation for his alleged role in a deal under which a Spanish consortium won a multi-billion contract in 2011 to build a high-speed rail line in Saudi Arabia. Spanish firms won the $8 billion deal to build the rail link, and anti-corruption officials suspect that the former king has kept undeclared funds in Swiss banks.

In August, Juan Carlos I suddenly left Spain amid the ongoing investigation. Spain's royal house said that Juan Carlos I was in the United Arab Emirates.