MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Dozens of Spanish farmers, tractor drivers and livestock breeders gathered in front of the agriculture ministry in Madrid to demand more assistance from the state to fight the drought, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The demonstration involved about 180 tractors, which some of the owners had to drive for three days from different parts of the country to get to the Spanish capital.

"We have lost 900 hectares of unirrigated land for crops, and they (government) are offering us assistance for 20 or 45 of them, depending on the area. If this was supposed to calm us down, they did the opposite, they angered us even more," head of the Spanish union of farmers and stock breeders Luis Cortes said.

The organizers of the protest demanded 20 billion Euros ($21.

7 billion) from the Ministry of Agriculture to compensate for losses caused by a record drought in the country. The protesters also called on the government to make the country's unified agricultural policy more flexible and develop hydrological planning.

In May, El Pais reported that Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas asked the European Commission to allocate to Spain some of the funds from the emergency agricultural reserve to deal with the consequences of extreme water shortages. The drought has cut grain harvests by 25% and fruit and olive oil production by 50%, pushing prices up 60% since June.

In June, Spain's state meteorological agency said this year's spring was the hottest since 1961.