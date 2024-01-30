Open Menu

Spanish Farmers To Join European Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Spanish farmers to join European protests

Spain's three main agriculture unions said Tuesday they would join a growing European protest movement against conditions for farmers

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Spain's three main agriculture unions said Tuesday they would join a growing European protest movement against conditions for farmers.

"The agricultural sector in Europe and Spain is facing growing frustration and unease due to the difficult conditions and stifling bureaucracy generated by European regulations," the Asaja, UPA and COAG unions said in a joint statement.

The unions did not give the dates or other details on their planned protests.

Farm protests have already caused disruption in France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands.

The European Union has in response scrambled to address the concerns ahead of European parliament elections this year.

Protests by French farmers have grown to an attempt to block major roads leading into Paris.

Farmers are angry about incomes, soaring electricity and fuel costs, as well as red tape and environmental policies they say undermine their ability to compete with other countries.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Europe Parliament Agriculture France European Union Germany Paris Spain Belgium Poland Romania Netherlands

Recent Stories

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials ..

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

5 minutes ago
 PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doin ..

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business

5 minutes ago
 PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Ra ..

PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

11 minutes ago
 RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of ..

RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

11 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge o ..

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

11 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

12 minutes ago
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospit ..

Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital

12 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie ..

Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region

18 minutes ago
 Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign ra ..

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House att ..

LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case

6 minutes ago
 77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

6 minutes ago
 NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World