Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Four Spanish Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon fighter jets arrived at a Bulgarian military base on Friday for the purpose of joint air policing missions in the country's airspace.

"Today, on February 11, four Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon aircrafts of the air force of the Kingdom of Spain landed at Graf Ignatievo Air Base.

Until March 31, 2021, 130 Spanish soldiers together with colleagues from the Bulgarian air force will be performing air policing tasks," the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said on the website.

The policing missions were authorized by the Bulgarian cabinet on January 24 in order to ensure safety and security on NATO's Eastern flank and enhance cooperation between forces.

Priority will be given to Bulgarian fighter jets during the air policing missions, the ministry said.