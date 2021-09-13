UrduPoint.com

Spanish Firefighters Battling 'Most Complex' Blaze In Years - Official

Firefighters in the southernmost Spanish region of Andalusia have spent six days battling a huge wildfire, described as the most complex in years by the chief of a provincial emergency center

"We are dealing with probably the most complex fire that forest firefighting services have seen in years," Juan Sanchez, the director of the Andalusian forest fire force Infoca, told reporters.

The wildfire broke out on Wednesday, running through the forested mountain range in the municipality of Malaga. More than 2,600 local villagers were forced to flee their homes by Sunday but roughly a thousand were allowed to return. Over 1,600 people remain displaced.

