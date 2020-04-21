UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Firm Working For US Spied On Assange's Baby, Fiancee's Mother - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:27 PM

A private Spanish security firm apparently contracted by the US government spied on WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's baby son and the mother of his fiancee, court documents reportedly show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A private Spanish security firm apparently contracted by the US government spied on WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's baby son and the mother of his fiancee, court documents reportedly show.

The Spanish National Court is looking into a criminal complaint filed by Assange's lawyers against UC Global, who its former employees say went to great lengths to prove the whistleblower's paternity, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Assange is in a UK jail awaiting a ruling on the US extradition request. He faces up to 175 years in prison if found guilty of breaking US spying laws and computer intrusion for publishing secret files that exposed US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange's fiancee, Stella Moris, revealed her identity earlier this month before a UK court could do this, the APP reported. She also confirmed they had two children while the Australian was living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London from 2012-2019.

The company was illegally recording Assange's meetings with his family, the legal team and other visitors and even stole the infant's used diaper to run a DNA test on it. It also shot hours of footage of the child and trailed Moris' mother who lives in Catalonia.

Alarmed by the legal and moral side of this surveillance, a witness in the legal case alerted Moris to it. UC Global's former employees also handed over to the court the footage of the baby that was stored on the company's computers.

The Spanish firm was officially employed by the Ecuadorean diplomatic mission but tried to blackmail it with explicit photos of a diplomat stolen from her computer once it became concerned that Ecuador might end the contract, the lawyers said, which points to its true intentions.

Moris reacted to the media reports, echoing them in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

