Spanish Foreign Minister Cautious on EU Sanctions Against Turkey Over Cyprus Drilling

(@imziishan)

Any sanctions against Turkey over the exploration of hydrocarbon deposits in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Cyprus make no sense as they may only provoke the escalation of the conflict, Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Any sanctions against Turkey over the exploration of hydrocarbon deposits in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Cyprus make no sense as they may only provoke the escalation of the conflict, Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Two Turkish drilling vessels, Yavuz and Fatih, are currently anchored off Cyprus' coast in order to drill for oil and gas. Cyprus and Greece see it as a provocation, and the European Union has called on Turkey to end drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Turkey believes it has a right to drill for regional natural resources.

"Europe fully supports Cyprus, because this concerns international law. And we are in favor of observing international law and believe that it is being violated. What can we do? As always, try to avoid escalation of the conflict, a process that, instead of finding a solution, will worsen the situation. If you apply them [sanctions] once, they lose their deterrent effect. You need to think twice before applying them," Borrell, who is also a candidate for the post of EU foreign policy chief, said at a press conference.

The acting minister called for a resumption of suspended talks between Cyprus and Turkey.

"This is the best way to stop this any other problem that may arise in connection with the gas works in the Eastern Mediterranean," he added.

He suggested that similar problems in the future might arise with other countries in the area.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned the drilling and demanded that it be stopped immediately. In late June, EU leaders expressed concern about Turkey's "illegal drilling activity" in the Eastern Mediterranean, requesting the European Commission and EU diplomatic service to work out targeted measures against Ankara. According to the US State Department, Washington considered Turkey's actions in the territorial waters of Cyprus to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow was concerned about the actions of Turkey in the Cypriot EEZ, and urged the parties to refrain from steps that could cause escalation.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, although the Turkish-backed northern republic has not been recognized internationally. The Republic of Cyprus, which de jure has sovereignty over the entire island, joined the European Union in 2004.