Spanish Foreign Minister Dismisses Consul General in Jerusalem - Spokesperson

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has removed the country's consul general in Jerusalem from office, a spokesperson for the Spanish foreign ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the reason for Ignacio Garcia-Valdecasas' dismissal were complaints from the Spanish consular staff in Jerusalem about psychological harassment at work. Garcia-Valdecasas said that he was contacted by phone and asked to present his version of the incident, however he refused to comment on the essence of the conflict.

The spokesperson did not comment on the reason for the consul general's dismissal, saying only that it was an "appointed position" and it is always necessary "to meet certain requirements - a condition that in this case was not fulfilled."

According to the statement, the consulate general is still fully operational, as there are two deputy consuls in Jerusalem.