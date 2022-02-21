UrduPoint.com

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Discussion With Russia Can Include Any Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday that it is necessary to keep looking for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine, noting that talks with Russia can be held regarding any subject, but Moscow must withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a joint summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, with both men accepting the idea.

"There is nothing that we cannot discuss with Russia, but this requires a calm dialogue. We need to once again demand Russia pull back its forces, whose deployment is completely unjustified by defense needs," Albares told journalists ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Brussels.

The minister went on to say that a possible Putin-Biden meeting would be "very good news" given the current situation.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

