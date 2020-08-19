UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Former King's Role Should Not Affect Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:54 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Former King's Role Should Not Affect Corruption Case

The historical role played by Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I during the country's transition from a dictatorship to democracy should not be an obstacle for an investigation into his possible involvement in corruption, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The historical role played by Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I during the country's transition from a dictatorship to democracy should not be an obstacle for an investigation into his possible involvement in corruption, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Juan Carlos I suddenly left Spain amid an ongoing corruption investigation by the Spanish Supreme Court in the former king's alleged involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia. Spanish firms have won the $8 billion deal to build a Mecca-Medina rail link, and anti-corruption officials suspect that the former king has kept undeclared funds in Swiss banks. On Monday, Spain's royal house said that Juan Carlos I was in the United Arab Emirates.

"We must appreciate his historical role, his efforts at a difficult time for Spanish democracy. But this should not be an obstacle if there were violations of our current legislation. This should not be an obstacle to justice. He obeys the law just like other Spanish citizens," Gonzalez Laya told the National Radio of Spain (RNE) broadcaster.

The top diplomat added that the independence of the judiciary and the principle of the presumption of innocence should be respected in Spain.

Dozens of former Spanish high-ranking officials have signed an open letter in support of Juan Carlos I amid the scandal.

The supreme court has not yet brought any formal charges against the former king, whose lawyers have said that Juan Carlos was ready to testify if necessary.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Scandal Democracy Lawyers Independence Spain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Dictator From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

6 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

6 minutes ago

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in marke ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for online exams ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.