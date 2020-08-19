(@FahadShabbir)

The historical role played by Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I during the country's transition from a dictatorship to democracy should not be an obstacle for an investigation into his possible involvement in corruption, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The historical role played by Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I during the country's transition from a dictatorship to democracy should not be an obstacle for an investigation into his possible involvement in corruption, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Juan Carlos I suddenly left Spain amid an ongoing corruption investigation by the Spanish Supreme Court in the former king's alleged involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia. Spanish firms have won the $8 billion deal to build a Mecca-Medina rail link, and anti-corruption officials suspect that the former king has kept undeclared funds in Swiss banks. On Monday, Spain's royal house said that Juan Carlos I was in the United Arab Emirates.

"We must appreciate his historical role, his efforts at a difficult time for Spanish democracy. But this should not be an obstacle if there were violations of our current legislation. This should not be an obstacle to justice. He obeys the law just like other Spanish citizens," Gonzalez Laya told the National Radio of Spain (RNE) broadcaster.

The top diplomat added that the independence of the judiciary and the principle of the presumption of innocence should be respected in Spain.

Dozens of former Spanish high-ranking officials have signed an open letter in support of Juan Carlos I amid the scandal.

The supreme court has not yet brought any formal charges against the former king, whose lawyers have said that Juan Carlos was ready to testify if necessary.