UrduPoint.com

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Troops To Ukraine Out Of Question

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Ukraine Out of Question

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday ruled out the possibility of sending Spanish, EU and NATO troops to Ukraine and said the inadmissibility of such a move must be thoroughly understood

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday ruled out the possibility of sending Spanish, EU and NATO troops to Ukraine and said the inadmissibility of such a move must be thoroughly understood.

"Under no scenario the Spanish government, the EU or NATO would raise the issue of Spanish, European or NATO soldiers in Ukraine, and this should be crystal clear," Albares told Spanish news agency Efe.

The minister added that all military assistance provided to Kiev was "defensive."

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in January that the government had allocated a total of over 300 million Euros ($318 million) in military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, Madrid has supplied Kiev with various types of military and medical equipment, ammunition, weapons systems, energy generators, vehicles, ambulances and humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vehicles Madrid Kiev January All Government Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan's Uranium Miner to Export Uranium Oxide ..

Uzbekistan's Uranium Miner to Export Uranium Oxide to India

7 minutes ago
 French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her Fir ..

French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her First Ever Visit to Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes ..

Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes for England match

7 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Uk ..

19 minutes ago
 French Official Voices Concern About Russia Streng ..

French Official Voices Concern About Russia Strengthening Ties With Africa - Rep ..

14 minutes ago
 Yellen Vows to Focus on Continued Robust Support f ..

Yellen Vows to Focus on Continued Robust Support for Ukraine at G20 Meeting in I ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.