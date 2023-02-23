Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Ukraine Out of Question

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday ruled out the possibility of sending Spanish, EU and NATO troops to Ukraine and said the inadmissibility of such a move must be thoroughly understood

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday ruled out the possibility of sending Spanish, EU and NATO troops to Ukraine and said the inadmissibility of such a move must be thoroughly understood.

"Under no scenario the Spanish government, the EU or NATO would raise the issue of Spanish, European or NATO soldiers in Ukraine, and this should be crystal clear," Albares told Spanish news agency Efe.

The minister added that all military assistance provided to Kiev was "defensive."

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in January that the government had allocated a total of over 300 million Euros ($318 million) in military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, Madrid has supplied Kiev with various types of military and medical equipment, ammunition, weapons systems, energy generators, vehicles, ambulances and humanitarian aid.