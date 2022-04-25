UrduPoint.com

Spanish Foreign Minister Sees Macron's Re-Election As Victory For European Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister Sees Macron's Re-Election as Victory for European Democracy

The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron for a second term is the victory of European democracy and pluralism, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron for a second term is the victory of European democracy and pluralism, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday, April 24. Macron won with 58.54% of the vote, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen secured 41.46%.

"We are glad, because the option of building Europe has triumphed and which is distinguished by the values of democracy, unity, pluralism and diversity," Albares said in an interview with the Spanish Ondacero radio station.

Albares noted that the elections in France reflected a struggle between democratic Europe and authoritarian nationalism that challenges all European countries, including Spain.

The election's results showed that there is a strong presence in the EU countries of those forces that would like to see both democracy and Europe collapse, according to Albares.

The fact that Le Pen secured almost 42% of the votes indicates the dissatisfaction of many citizens, he added.

"We have to respond to people who do not see the opportunities for themselves that lie at the heart of the European social contract and feel they are being left behind," Albares said, adding that it is necessary to renew the European social contract.

A survey conducted on Sunday, showed that more than 60% of French voters do not want Macron to get a majority in the National Assembly in the coming parliamentary elections that will be held on June 12 and June 19.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Europe Democracy Vote France Spain April June Sunday All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PPP Chairman praises CEC for withstanding pressure ..

PPP Chairman praises CEC for withstanding pressure of former govt

45 seconds ago
 PBC condemns murder of ex-president Mandi Bahauddi ..

PBC condemns murder of ex-president Mandi Bahauddin Bar Association

47 seconds ago
 PMC to ensure implementing global best practices

PMC to ensure implementing global best practices

48 seconds ago
 Canada Plans $780Mln Radar to Protect North Americ ..

Canada Plans $780Mln Radar to Protect North American Cities From Arctic Threats ..

51 seconds ago
 Russian Envoy Says No Point in Ukraine Ceasefire, ..

Russian Envoy Says No Point in Ukraine Ceasefire, It Would Give Kiev Room for Pr ..

36 minutes ago
 Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure ..

Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure of Assets in Russia - Foreign ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.