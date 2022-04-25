The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron for a second term is the victory of European democracy and pluralism, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday, April 24. Macron won with 58.54% of the vote, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen secured 41.46%.

"We are glad, because the option of building Europe has triumphed and which is distinguished by the values of democracy, unity, pluralism and diversity," Albares said in an interview with the Spanish Ondacero radio station.

Albares noted that the elections in France reflected a struggle between democratic Europe and authoritarian nationalism that challenges all European countries, including Spain.

The election's results showed that there is a strong presence in the EU countries of those forces that would like to see both democracy and Europe collapse, according to Albares.

The fact that Le Pen secured almost 42% of the votes indicates the dissatisfaction of many citizens, he added.

"We have to respond to people who do not see the opportunities for themselves that lie at the heart of the European social contract and feel they are being left behind," Albares said, adding that it is necessary to renew the European social contract.

A survey conducted on Sunday, showed that more than 60% of French voters do not want Macron to get a majority in the National Assembly in the coming parliamentary elections that will be held on June 12 and June 19.