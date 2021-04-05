Spanish Foreign Minister to Start Tour of 3 Baltic States Later This Week - Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will travel to the three Baltic states ” Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia ” later this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Spanish minister will visit Vilnius to hold meetings with the Lithuanian leadership, including President Gitanas Nauseda. The minister is also set to visit Vilnius University, as well as meet with Spanish entrepreneurs and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate currently in self-exile in Lithuania.

The next stop will be Latvia, where Gonzalez Laya is expected to hold talks with the country's leadership, as well as the command of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

Estonia will be the last leg of the Spanish minister's tour. The top diplomat will meet with the country's president, prime minister, foreign minister and parliamentary speaker.