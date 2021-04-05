UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Foreign Minister To Start Tour Of 3 Baltic States Later This Week - Madrid

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister to Start Tour of 3 Baltic States Later This Week - Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will travel to the three Baltic states ” Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia ” later this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Spanish minister will visit Vilnius to hold meetings with the Lithuanian leadership, including President Gitanas Nauseda. The minister is also set to visit Vilnius University, as well as meet with Spanish entrepreneurs and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate currently in self-exile in Lithuania.

The next stop will be Latvia, where Gonzalez Laya is expected to hold talks with the country's leadership, as well as the command of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

Estonia will be the last leg of the Spanish minister's tour. The top diplomat will meet with the country's president, prime minister, foreign minister and parliamentary speaker.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister European Union Visit Vilnius Estonia Lithuania Latvia Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

12 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

42 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

57 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.